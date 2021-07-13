Cancel
GOP Bill To Add ID Component To Absentee Ballot Apps Is Dead

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Michigan Republicans’ attempts to add an ID component to absentee ballot applications and to institute signature verification at polling places have died in the GOP-led Legislature. Representative Ann Bollin says she and many other House Republicans oppose a Senate bill that would require absentee ballot applicants to include a copy of their photo ID, their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Those who don’t would get a provisional ballot. The Senate, meanwhile, is poised to reject the House GOP’s proposal to require that in-person voters’ signatures be verified before they’re.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

