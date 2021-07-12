Cancel
‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Passes Away Aged 71

By Anthony
TWNP-Wrestling News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Orndorff, best known as “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, has passed away at age 71. Orndorff’s passing was announced by his son, Travis on social media today (July 12). Orndorff continued to say that:. “as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for...

Paul Orndorff
Hulk Hogan
Roddy Piper
