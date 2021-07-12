‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Passes Away Aged 71

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Lee Malone for a great chat about Paul Orndorff, focusing on four fantastic bouts from his career. The matches looked at are from 1982 Mid South Wrestling where a young Mr. Wonderful faced fellow “Mr.,” the masked Mr. Olympia, 1985’s “Wrestling Classic” which pitted our man against Tito Santana in the quarter finals, the famous WWF World Title bout against Hulk Hogan in Toronto in 1986, and lastly the wild brawl with Cactus Jack at WCW Superbrawl 1993. We see so many of the things that made Orndorff great in these bouts, and you’ll hear Alan and Lee truly blown away by some of his work. On top of that, the lads discuss some of their earliest wrestling memories and how Mr. Wonderful contributed to those. Check it out!