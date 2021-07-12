Cancel
Barton, VT

CLPA Details Crystal Lake Protection Programs

Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

BARTON — Crystal Lake Preservation Association has started its 19th year of Aquatic Nuisance Control Programs. The CLPA received a $11,119 grant award commitment from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation for the program. Barton citizens also provided strong financial support in the amount of a $12,000 appropriation, voted upon at the last town meeting. “We’re looking forward to a successful season with this year’s programs to protect the cleanliness of Crystal Lake,” said CLPA’s Thomas Nelson.

