Prouty Beach Event Aims To Give Voice To Veterans

Area military veterans are invited to speak at a Vermont Veterans Town Hall event Sunday at Prouty Beach in Newport. Everyone else is encouraged to go and listen. It will be the first time a Veterans Town Hall event will be held in the Northeast Kingdom. A total of four events will be held in Vermont this year. One happened in June at Camp Meade in Middlesex, and two others will follow the Newport event: Aug. 8 at the Godnick Center in Rutland and Sept. 19 at Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.