Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

Prouty Beach Event Aims To Give Voice To Veterans

By grayd@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea military veterans are invited to speak at a Vermont Veterans Town Hall event Sunday at Prouty Beach in Newport. Everyone else is encouraged to go and listen. It will be the first time a Veterans Town Hall event will be held in the Northeast Kingdom. A total of four events will be held in Vermont this year. One happened in June at Camp Meade in Middlesex, and two others will follow the Newport event: Aug. 8 at the Godnick Center in Rutland and Sept. 19 at Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Worcester, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Middlesex, VT
Newport, VT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Junger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Memorial Day Weekend#Prouty Beach Event Aims#Vt Veterans Town Hall#The Air Force#Vfw Post 798#Ccv#Ma#Mlitt#Middlebury College#Navy#Tacts#Vermont College#Veteran Reading Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy