Somerset Mayor opens meeting with prayer for teens hurt in crash

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck opened Monday's meeting with a prayer for Carlee Whitis and Ethan Carter, two teens who were injured in a wreck last week.

Somerset City Council’s meeting on Monday opened with a prayer rather than the usual moment of silence, as Mayor Alan Keck offered up the hope of healing for “one of our own.”

Keck’s prayer centered on Carlee Whitis, the 19-year-old daughter of Dana Whitis, who is the manager for the water and wastewater departments for the City of Somerset.

Carlee and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ethan Carter, were seriously injured in a traffic accident last Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank.

Keck prayed that for both Carlee and Ethan “the surgeries are successful, that the pain gets taken away, and that those young people get to continue their life – the big, healthy life that’s ahead of them.”

Only one item of business was discussed within the meeting’s business section, with council holding the first reading of an annexation by request of a property located on Ky. 39.

When asked by council members, Mayor Keck said the property would be annexed in under its current zoning usage, which is residential.

Keck said also that he did not know what the property owner’s plan was for the area after being annexed.

A second reading and vote will take place at a future meeting.

Also at Monday’s meeting, councilors discussed an issue in an area of Somerset that Council Member John Ricky Minton said had been going on for six months.

The issue was raised in the meeting by Council Member Jerry Wheeldon, who mentioned the Mountain View subdivision and suggested that he would be agreeable to passing some new ordinances to fix the problem.

In turn, Keck said that it could be taken care of under existing ordinances.

After the meeting, Minton clarified that the discussion was about a garbage issue in a residential area.

He said that several months ago, new people moved into a house on Mountain View and have been setting out an inordinate amount of garbage each week. This week, Minton estimated that it was the equivalent to three pickup trucks’ worth.

The garbage, he said, was spilling out onto the main roadway, partially blocking it and forcing drivers to swerve into the oncoming lane to get around it.

Also at Monday’s meeting:

• Somerset resident Suzanne Pogue thanked Police Chief William Hunt and the department for the new electronic mobile signs that were placed around town in an attempt to curb speeding. Pogue said that one of the signs was placed at the entrance of her neighborhood. “I can’t say for sure but I think it’s making a difference,” she said.

• Pogue also asked about technical difficulties with the council meeting being broadcast on Facebook Live, saying that last week the video feed didn’t start until after Citizens Comments were already over.

Mayor Keck apologized, saying it was his fault the last meeting started before the video feed did. He said he started the meeting early because he thought he had gotten a “thumbs up” signal as the go-ahead from the technical staff, when actually it was a motion telling him to wait before starting.

• Council member Brian Dalton congratulated Brad Chaney, the son of City Engineer Reggie Chaney, who was recently made a colonel in the U.S. Army.