City Council approves new Fareway store in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday morning, the Des Moines City Council approved a plan to officially build a Fareway Meat Market in the Beaverdale neighborhood. The store, which will be located at 2716 Beaver Avenue, had a few bumps in the road before being unanimously approved. The Des Moines Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-3 on June 3 to deny the request to redevelop the lot formerly belonging to U.S. Bank Mortgage.