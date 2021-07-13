Cancel
Des Moines, IA

City Council approves new Fareway store in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood

We Are Iowa
 15 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday morning, the Des Moines City Council approved a plan to officially build a Fareway Meat Market in the Beaverdale neighborhood. The store, which will be located at 2716 Beaver Avenue, had a few bumps in the road before being unanimously approved. The Des Moines Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-3 on June 3 to deny the request to redevelop the lot formerly belonging to U.S. Bank Mortgage.

www.weareiowa.com

