Carrier Air Wing Three returns home to NAS Oceana

Four Super Hornet squadrons returned home to Naval Air Station Oceana on Tuesday after being deployed with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131 and the “Rampagers” of VFA-83 are all part of Carrier Air Wing Three.

This deployment saw the air wing provide air support for the withdrawal of U.S. and Coalition forces from Afghanistan.

For Captain Marcos Jasso, Carrier Air Wing Three Commanding Officer, the deployment was a full circle moment.

On September 11, 2001, Jasso was a junior officer on the now-former USS Enterprise headed home from deployment when the carrier reversed course and ended up launching some of the first strikes in the Afghanistan war.

"When that happened it was a shock, just like for everyone. 20 years later, here I am closing out that chapter," Captain Jasso told News 3. "It’s definitely an honor."

The air wing conducted 6,100 sorties and flew more than 12,000 flight hours during the deployment.

The remainder of the air wing returned to their respective home bases in Florida and Washington.