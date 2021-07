With the 2021 NHL Draft in the rearview mirror, teams are hoping that the assets they collected over the two-day event will materialize into solid NHL options for them in the future; some teams opted to fill holes in their lineup from within their development programs, and others went for the best players available. This led to some interesting pick-ups in the first round, such as Nolan Allan (32nd – CHI), Tyler Boucher (10th – OTT) and Chase Stillman (29th – NJD).