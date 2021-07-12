Chalk Art in Canaan
Because of a generous grant from the Tillotson North Country Foundation, the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) was able to offer a summer art camp to six students at Canaan Elementary School June 21 to July 2. Canaan teacher, Nicole Jeralds, project coordinator and instructor, introduced the students to different art forms — drawing, painting, sculptures, etc. — and they indicated a desire to have another camp next summer. (Courtesy photo)www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0