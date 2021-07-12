Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canaan, VT

Chalk Art in Canaan

Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of a generous grant from the Tillotson North Country Foundation, the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) was able to offer a summer art camp to six students at Canaan Elementary School June 21 to July 2. Canaan teacher, Nicole Jeralds, project coordinator and instructor, introduced the students to different art forms — drawing, painting, sculptures, etc. — and they indicated a desire to have another camp next summer. (Courtesy photo)

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Chalk#Artisan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy