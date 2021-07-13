Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

South Haven Rotary Names Rotarian Of The Year

WSJM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Haven Rotary President Dan Thompson has been named Rotarian of the Year by the organization. The Rotary says Thompson was picked for the honor due to the work he did throughout the worst of the pandemic. Rotarian Mark Odland says with in-person activities not taking place, “the future of our club as a relevant service organization had to be reinvented.” He says Thompson stepped up to the plate, keeping the club meeting weekly via Zoom, adapting the club’s pancake breakfast to a virtual event, and keeping a clear focus on growth of membership. Throughout the year, club members continued to support the South Haven Rotary, donating more than $56,000. A Rotarian since 2017, Thompson was presented the award during the club’s annual induction event. Ironically, it was the first, and last, in-person meeting convened by him as Thompson passed the gavel to new president Bill Roberts.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Haven, MI
Government
South Haven, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
City
Thompson Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
South Haven, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom#The South Haven Rotary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy