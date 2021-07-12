Some rain possible tonight
Watching some rain and storms to our west. Activity may hold together and move into area late evening. 1.03" of rain fell at the Airport today. That is a daily record for this day. Now about 2' of rain above average for the year. Rain cooled this afternoon, then we got a bit of sunshine and temps popped into the low 80s. Highs today were in the upper 80s-90. Morning lows will be in the low to upper 70s. Hotter tomorrow with the rain firing up a little later. Highs will be upper 80s to low 90s. Watch the heat index. May climb over 100. Similar weather Wednesday. Rain chances are a little higher Thursday and Friday, but lower this weekend. It will be hotter this weekend with highs in the low 90s.www.wdsu.com
