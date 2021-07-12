Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Some rain possible tonight

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching some rain and storms to our west. Activity may hold together and move into area late evening. 1.03" of rain fell at the Airport today. That is a daily record for this day. Now about 2' of rain above average for the year. Rain cooled this afternoon, then we got a bit of sunshine and temps popped into the low 80s. Highs today were in the upper 80s-90. Morning lows will be in the low to upper 70s. Hotter tomorrow with the rain firing up a little later. Highs will be upper 80s to low 90s. Watch the heat index. May climb over 100. Similar weather Wednesday. Rain chances are a little higher Thursday and Friday, but lower this weekend. It will be hotter this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Partly cloudy tonight, chance for rain on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Quiet weather will continue tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies. A weak cool front will sag through the area on Wednesday, it's pretty moisture starved so likely not much more than a passing shower, but most of the day will be rain-free. The front will stall just to our south Thursday which will provide a highway for a more vigorous disturbance and better chance for rain.
EnvironmentWLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

The heat and humidity will be back today! Highs will reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the heat index above 100. Rain chances will stay pretty low. We are only expecting isolated showers and storms. Forecast. Carrie's 6:30 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 21 hours ago. |
Environmentwcbi.com

Dangerous heat & humidity to stick around

SUMMARY: Extreme heat and humidity will remain in place through the coming weekend. While a few stray storms are possible Wednesday, rain chances overall will take a back seat to sun in the near term. Higher odds of rain (and cooler temps) look to return by Sunday and early next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy