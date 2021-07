Calling all Claremont Hometown Heroes! Help keep the City safe as we connect with a few of Claremont’s finest local heroes during our Claremont Hometown Heroes week. Get the chance to meet Claremont’s Police Department while having an exclusive opportunity to learn about their job and police vehicles. Claremont dignitaries will stop by during the week to play a few games or host a workshop of their own. Oh, and don’t forget about the annual ‘Ice Cream Social’!