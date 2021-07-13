Cancel
Sacha Baron Cohen Sues Cannabis Company Over Billboard Using Borat

By Cheyenne Ubiera
TheDailyBeast
Cover picture for the article

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen is suing a cannabis company, alleging it used his image in an ad without his permission. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, Massachusetts weed dispensary Solar Therapeutics placed a billboard over an interstate highway showing the actor as his iconic character with a thumbs up exclaiming, “It’s Nice!” Baron Cohen’s attorney, David Condon, argues in the filing that the billboard falsely implies the actor is affiliated with Solar Therapeutics: “To the contrary, Mr. Baron Cohen never has used cannabis in his life. He never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis, for any amount of money.” Baron Cohen is “highly protective” of his image and that of the characters he portrays and doesn’t believe cannabis is a healthy choice, according to the suit. The billboard has been taken down after a cease-and-desist from Baron Cohen’s lawyer but the company allegedly has not compensated him for using his image.

