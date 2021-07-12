Blue Star Gas launches power division

Blue Star Gas, based in Santa Rosa, California, established a new power division as more consumers in its service area prioritize and invest in backup power. Over the past few years, wildfires, public safety power-shutoffs and other grid stability issues have driven demand for backup power in the company’s service area. Blue Star Gas says it has responded to this need in the market by training its sales and service team to sell, install and service Kohler’s generator line and positioning itself as a key provider of backup power. The company is also providing prime power options for the rental industry, as well as other off-grid applications.