Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Blue Star Gas launches power division

By Ellen Kriz
lpgasmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Blue Star Gas, based in Santa Rosa, California, established a new power division as more consumers in its service area prioritize and invest in backup power. Over the past few years, wildfires, public safety power-shutoffs and other grid stability issues have driven demand for backup power in the company’s service area. Blue Star Gas says it has responded to this need in the market by training its sales and service team to sell, install and service Kohler’s generator line and positioning itself as a key provider of backup power. The company is also providing prime power options for the rental industry, as well as other off-grid applications.

www.lpgasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Santa Rosa, CA
Industry
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Grid Power#Power Generators#Blue Star Gas#Cchp#Dealer Of The Year#Bay City Electric Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Mickey Launches Energy Division Giving Small and Medium-sized Natural Gas Suppliers Access to Domestic Buyers

Industry Veteran and Chartered Financial Analyst, Richard James (RJ) Hayes Named Head of Energy. Mickey, a leading commodities technology platform that connects US-based small-to-midsize suppliers with global buyers, is announcing the launch of its natural gas division. Mickey’s platform will enable domestic natural gas buyers to source supplies from small-to-medium-sized producers in the US and will manage all aspects of the trade including, hedging, logistics, distribution, and risk management.
New York City, NYqchron.com

No gas-fired power I

I recently moved to Astoria from Denver, Colo., but I found out last week that I’ve actually relocated to Asthma Alley. I heard that dismaying term from Sen. Chuck Schumer and other elected officials whom I joined on July 9 at the edge of Astoria’s electric generation mega-campus. We were there to call the public’s attention to NRG’s plan to build a new gas-fired power plant on the site.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

PGNiG expands LNG purchases from Venture Global

The Polish firm has also scrapped a deal for supplies from the delayed Port Arthur LNG project, but could tap the same amount of gas from other Sempra projects. Polish gas company PGNiG has agreed to buy an extra 2mn metric tons/year of LNG from Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG terminals, bringing its total deliveries from the US exporter to 5.5mn mt/yr.
Aerospace & Defensenewsy.com

Blue Origin Launching Crew To Space This Morning

Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board. The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.
California StateEWG

Utilities fighting to stymie growth of California rooftop solar power

Major utilities are waging war against ratepayers in California, urging the state’s power regulator to stunt the growth of customer-owner rooftop solar energy, even though equitable solutions to the climate emergency require an expansion of renewable power rather than a continued reliance on fossil fuels. If companies like Pacific Gas...
California StateSFGate

150,000-acre wildfire in Southern Oregon threatens California power

A raging fire in southern Oregon disrupted transmission lines and is limiting the flow of electricity from the Pacific Northwest to California and other states. The Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath County tripped off transmission lines on Friday and again Saturday, reducing power supplies to the California Independent System Operator, the agency that manages the state's power grid, by as much as 3,500 megawatts.
Texas Staterubbernews.com

ExxonMobil, Sabic JV completes Texas petrochemicals project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Gulf Coast Growth Ventures has reached physical completion on a major project in Corpus Christi that includes two new polyethylene resin units. GCGV is a 50-50 joint venture between ExxonMobil Corp. of Irving, Texas, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp, of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Officials with GCGV announced the milestone in a July 26 news release.
StreetInsider.com

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Wins Multiple Contracts in Austria and Germany

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) announced today that it received orders for several different customers in Austria and Germany to provide its microturbines as part of upgraded and expanded systems at multiple industrial and wastewater treatment plants. The orders, secured by long-time Capstone distributor Wels Strom, are expected to provide reliable, low maintenance energy for these critical infrastructure sites, several of which are repeat Capstone customers.
Energy Industrydcvelocity.com

Schneider Electric Power Products Division to equip customers with the most sustainable & efficiency

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Rohan Kelkar as the new Executive Vice-President of Power Products global business. Kelkar will continue to drive the division's electrical distribution transformation business and to develop innovative solutions, delivering more sustainable, efficient, connected, and circular products to the market.
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Arcadia Management Hires Mark Zimmerman to Launch, Lead Construction Management Division

PHOENIX, ARIZONA —Phoenix-based property management leader Arcadia Management Group (AMG) has launched a new Construction Management Division, hiring industry veteran Mark Zimmerman to lead the launch and the division during a time of surging post-pandemic demand. In his new role, Zimmerman serves as the National Director of Construction Management, overseeing...
Aerospace & Defensewhio.com

Photos: Blue Origin has successful launch

New Shepard launch Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on a spaceport launch pad near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The rocket that is scheduled to launch later this morning will carry passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, his brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Van Horn, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Blue Origin New Shepard Launch

VAN HORN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launches today, Tuesday, July 20 from the desert of West Texas. CBS 11 News is live in the small town of Van Horn, near the launch site, to capture the event. Live Coverage will begin here at approximately 7:30 a.m....
BusinessInsurance Journal

Howden Launches Climate Risk and Resilience Division

Howden, the London-based insurance group, announced the launch of a Climate Risk and Resilience division. Led by Charlie Langdale, the team will focus on risk transfer products that help to accelerate and de-risk the move towards a low carbon economy, and to mitigate the results of climate change. The team...
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Ban gas-powered landscape equipment

As stewards of the earth, are we as a city willing to make a change that will contribute to the health of our planet and improve the quality of life for residents of Carpinteria?. Gas-powered landscape equipment such as leaf blowers, weed trimmers, hedge trimmers and mowers emit high levels...
Iowa StatePosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

What Do Those Black Iowa License Plates Mean?

Have you noticed those black and white Iowa license plates that are on some Iowan vehicles?. They stand out from the typical crowd of licenses plates, don't they?. But what are the meanings behind the coloring of these plates? Do they cost the driver more money than a typical Iowa license plate? Here's what Iowa.gov has to say about what those black and white Iowa license plates actually mean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy