Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fight Over Khloe Kardashian Under IG Photo! [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The men are fighting! Khloe Kardashian’s recent bikini photo has her ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom interested again. The ex dropped a comment under her photo insinuating that he wanted her again and it stirred up some drama. Kardashian’s serial cheater baby daddy, Tristan Thompson hopped in to clap at Odom and threatened him for flirting with his baby mama!

