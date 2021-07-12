Ryan Specialty Launches Initial Public Offering with 57M Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: XFLT), a diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle, has announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of common shares of beneficial interest (“Common Shares”) pursuant to the Fund’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Trust also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the Common Shares sold to cover over-allotments, if any. The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.