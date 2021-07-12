Cancel
Ryan Specialty Launches Initial Public Offering with 57M Shares

Insurance Journal
 15 days ago

Chicago-based insurance broker Ryan Specialty Group Holdings has filed for its planned initial public offering. Ryan Specialty is offering 56,918,278 shares of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $22.00 and $25.00 per share.

