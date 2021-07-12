Ryan Specialty Launches Initial Public Offering with 57M Shares

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. ("Cytek Biosciences" or "Cytek") (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 14,564,635 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $200 million. The offering consisted of 11,764,706 shares issued and sold by Cytek, and 2,799,929 shares sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Cytek did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Cytek's shares of common stock are listed for trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CTKB".
Comments / 0