Clearfield, PA

Police 7/13

Clearfield Progress
 18 days ago

On Sunday at 6:04 p.m., police responded to South Second Street after a caller reported his vehicle had begun to smoke and catch on fire. The fire department responded and was able to extinguish the fire without issue. Through further investigation, the driver attempted to file a false report involving who was driving the vehicle. It was ultimately discovered that Roland E. Dixon, 71, of Clearfield was driving and that his license was suspended. Dixon was cited for numerous offenses.

