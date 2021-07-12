Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallowa County, OR

Two large fires burning just outside Wallowa County

By RONALD BOND Wallowa County Chieftain
wallowa.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE — Two large fires are burning in states adjacent to Wallowa County — and one of them, as of Monday, July 12, is completely uncontained. The worst of the two blazes is the Snake River Complex, burning along the Idaho side of the Snake River in steep terrain about 20 miles south of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. The fire, which according to oregonlive.com was lightning-caused and started July 7, is made up of the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires. It currently has burned 77,964 acres and has no current containment reported. All three fires in the complex are burning grass and timber.

www.wallowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enterprise, OR
Enterprise, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Wallowa County, OR
Government
County
Wallowa County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Lick#Snake River#The Dry Gulch Fire#Asotin#Inciweb Nwcg Gov#Deq#Pomeroy#The Dry Gulch Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy