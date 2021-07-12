Two large fires burning just outside Wallowa County

ENTERPRISE — Two large fires are burning in states adjacent to Wallowa County — and one of them, as of Monday, July 12, is completely uncontained. The worst of the two blazes is the Snake River Complex, burning along the Idaho side of the Snake River in steep terrain about 20 miles south of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. The fire, which according to oregonlive.com was lightning-caused and started July 7, is made up of the Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge fires. It currently has burned 77,964 acres and has no current containment reported. All three fires in the complex are burning grass and timber.