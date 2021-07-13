Cancel
Atlanta Dream wins humanitarian award after supporting Sen. Warnock over team owner Loeffler

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 15 days ago
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream has been named ESPN’s Humanitarian Team of the Year after a protest in which they showed their support for then-candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock over their then-owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Last July, the WNBA announced their public support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler, who was in the midst of a special election against Warnock, expressed her disagreement with their public support in a letter that said the move was “misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion.”

The team geared up in t-shirts that read “Vote Warnock” to publicly endorse Loeffler’s Democratic challenger, who eventually won the special election.

“Rather than stay silent, the players bravely spoke truth to power, and along with their WNBA peers, shined a light on the important issues of racial justice and voter suppression,” ESPN said in a statement announcing the award.

Other teams, including defending champions Seattle Storm, followed the Dream in support of Warnock over Loeffler.

Other finalists for the award included the Dallas Broncos, the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York City Football Club.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Dream was sold from former Senator Loeffler to Northland, an industry-leading national real estate firm with a three-member investor team that includes former Dream star Renee Montgomery.

