With funding in place, housing partnership aims to find director

PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership is currently in the process of hiring its full time housing director that will serve Emmet County. The position, under the purview of the housing partnership and Housing North organization, has been in the development stages for the last several months while those groups sought funding from area governments and foundations. With the necessary funding now in place, the Little Traverse Bay Housing partnership said it’s ready to establish “a full-time on-the-ground person to help address Emmet County’s serious shortage of housing that is attainable by the region’s workforce,” according to a press release.