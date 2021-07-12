Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmet County, MI

With funding in place, housing partnership aims to find director

Petoskey News-Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership is currently in the process of hiring its full time housing director that will serve Emmet County. The position, under the purview of the housing partnership and Housing North organization, has been in the development stages for the last several months while those groups sought funding from area governments and foundations. With the necessary funding now in place, the Little Traverse Bay Housing partnership said it’s ready to establish “a full-time on-the-ground person to help address Emmet County’s serious shortage of housing that is attainable by the region’s workforce,” according to a press release.

www.petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emmet County, MI
Emmet County, MI
Government
City
Harbor Springs, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing North#Harbor Inc#The Frey Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy