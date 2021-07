Two real estate investment trusts were involved in the sales of stakes in Midtown office buildings this week as the investment sales market showed even more signs of life. Meritz Alternative Investment Management purchased a 49% stake in the Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd St. from SL Green for $387M, the REIT announced. SL Green bought the 37-story building for $265 in 2003. A deal to sell the building to the Chetrit Group for $814M fell through during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. The total valuation for the building was $790M, according to SL Green.