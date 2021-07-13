Cancel
Lemonade, but Make It Whipped — TikTok's Declaring This the New Summer "It" Drink

Move over whipped coffee — TikTok has, quite literally, whipped together a whole new drink for our taste buds to try out: whipped lemonade! The frothy drink is practically made for poolside sippin', and yes, it makes for a good picture too. In the rare chance you haven't seen whipped lemonade pop up on your For You page on TikTok, it's essentially an elevated lemonade that contains condensed milk and lemonade — that's it! TikTok users are putting their own spin on it by adding Kool-Aid packets, booze, coconut milk, whipped cream, and more, but it's all the same at its core. Try it out for your next pool party, and make an extra for your friends while you're at it! The texture and taste are undeniably good. If you're interested in whipping up some lemonade for yourself, see a few ways TikTok users are doing it ahead.

