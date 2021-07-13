Cancel
Tipton County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Tipton by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Clinton County in central Indiana Howard County in central Indiana Tipton County in central Indiana Southeastern Carroll County in north central Indiana * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kokomo, Frankfort, Elwood, Tipton, Windfall, Greentown, Russiaville, Kirklin, Colfax, Sharpsville, Burlington, Michigantown, Kempton and Indian Heights.

alerts.weather.gov

