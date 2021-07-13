Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Northern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coffee; Northern Ware SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COFFEE...NORTH CENTRAL WARE AND SOUTHWESTERN BACON COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT * At 818 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nicholls, or near Alma, moving north at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Nicholls.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicholls, GA
City
Alma, GA
County
Coffee County, GA
County
Ware County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#Coffee Northern Ware#Nws Jacksonville#Twitter#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy