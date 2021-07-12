'It's a moment I've been waiting for my entire life': Benny Montgomery chasing MLB dreams as Colorado Rockies 2021 first round draft pick

Braves at Mets—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves +143 in Game 1. Starting for Atlanta will be Kyle Muller. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his past four starts. He held the Mets to one run over four innings over a month ago. Marcus Stroman goes for the Mets. Past four starts the righthander has allowed eight earned runs in 23 innings. Past ten games Braves getting good work from their bullpen. In that period New York a pen ERA of 5.06, WHIP of 1.56 and teams batting .294 on this unit. Atlanta sixth in the league in scoring and home runs. Play Atlanta +143 in Game 1.