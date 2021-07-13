Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cute Action Puzzler ‘Rabisco’ Makes Its Way from Steam to iOS this Week Courtesy of Crescent Moon

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2019 two-person Brazilian developer Viridino Studios launched action puzzler Rabisco on PC, and just this past May they partnered up with Ratalaika Games to bring a version of the game out for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Now they are teaming up with Crescent Moon Games to bring Rabisco to iOS devices later this week. Don’t let the extremely cute and colorful exterior of Rabisco fool you, as this is one of those games that wears its hardcore difficulty proudly on its sleeve. You’ll need to guide Ms. Rabisco through 100 levels of treacherous traps, deadly enemies, and plenty of different gameplay mechanics. Check out the launch trailer for the PC version of Rabisco.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Game Mechanics#Ios#Brazilian#Viridino Studios#Ratalaika Games#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Trials of Mana’ Review – A Mana Bonanza

What made that smart even more is the fact that the Mana series has a tendency to veer off in wild directions. Those who just wanted another game like Secret of Mana wouldn’t have much luck with many of the sequels and spin-offs. That missing game looked like the closest thing to another Secret of Mana we might ever get. But for literal decades, there was no sign that the game would ever come. The first spark of hope came with the remake of Adventures of Mana in 2016. Perhaps if it was successful, we would see a remake of more of the games, presenting new opportunities for a localization? A long shot, but it ended up paying off. While mobile gamers haven’t yet been privy to a version of the Secret of Mana remake (we’re not missing much, I promise), this spiffy 2019 remake of Trials of Mana is now available on iOS and Android.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

HighFleet will flip its switches on Steam on July 27th

HighFleet is one of the game's I'm looking forward to most this year. It's a simulation game, but it's simulating fictional machinery: giant dieselpunk airships, which spew smoke and missiles. In between, there's exploration and diplomacy and diegetic interfaces. I'm quite excited that we now know it'll be out in...
Cell Phones148apps.com

App Detail » Rabisco

The moon has become sad because her stars are lost, and now the sky is dark and empty. Help Ms. Rabisco to recover the moon's lost stars and bring back the light to this cute but dangerous world. Immerse yourself in an adorable art style inspired by crayons, radiant colors, and hand-drawn lines. The Bossa Nova-inspired soundtrack complements the aesthetic to create a relaxing atmosphere.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Trials of Mana’, ‘Rabisco’, ‘Tukoni’, ‘Aotu World’, ‘Meatsauce Madness’, ‘Bombagun’, ‘My Talking Angela 2’, ‘Piano Chronicles’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Botworld Adventure’ is an Open World RPG with a Dash of ‘Pokemon’ from the Makers of ‘Rodeo Stampede’

I am convinced I’m simply living in a time warp because some how, some way, it has been 5 years since Featherweight Games launched their colorful endless runner Rodeo Stampede. And while that game is currently celebrating that anniversary with a special in-game event, Featherweight has also reached out to talk more about what else they’ve been doing for the past 5 years besides supporting Rodeo Stampede with a near constant flow of updates. The answer to that is a new game called Botworld Adventure, and its elevator pitch is that it takes inspiration from both Pokemon and World of Warcraft where you’ll have a massive world to explore and gather resources in order to build and upgrade your stable of bots that you can then command in arena battles against other peoples’ bots.
noisypixel.net

Square Enix Announces ‘NieR: Automata’ Steam Patch Upgrades Ahead of its Release This Week

Square Enix has finally announced the long-anticipated details of the upcoming patch for the Steam release of NieR: Automata. This patch was promised back in April of this year, presumably due to the severe degree of backlash this particular port of the beloved title was receiving. Unfortunately, it contained a general lack of optimization and performance, with stuttering framerate being one such notable dilemma.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The ‘XCOM 2 Collection’ Is Out Now on Android as a Premium Release

You will need 8.5GB of free space to install XCOM 2 Collection and everything within the game. Feral Interactive recommends having 17GB free to avoid any installation issues. If you’d like to play it on Android, you can buy the XCOM 2 Collection on Google Play for Android here. It is priced the same as the iOS version at £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99. Check out the game on PC via Steam here. The XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here has more screenshots of the conversion. Make sure to head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions around XCOM 2 Collection on mobile. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection on iOS or any other platform yet?
Video GamesGamespot

Nier: Automata Steam Patch Finally Fixes Its Biggest Issues This Week

More than four years after it was originally released on PC, Nier: Automata's Steam version is finally getting a new update this week that aims to fix its core problems. These issues have previously required a user-made mod to bring the game up to par with the console versions, but that will, hopefully, no longer be the case. An update will address most of these on July 15.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Sky: Children of the Light’s 2nd Anniversary Event Is Now Live until July 25th

Now that Sky: Children of the Light is out on Nintendo Switch, I’m interested to see where it goes next and whether we eventually get a vinyl soundtrack or an artbook to bring together art from the first two years of the game. If you play Sky: Children of the Light on mobile right now and want to continue playing on Nintendo Switch, read this. Sky: Children of the Light is now available for free on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Check it out on Android on Google Play here and for iOS on the App Store here. Check out our forum thread for more discussion around the game. We featured it as our Game of the Week when it launched as well. Have you been playing Sky: Children of the Light regularly what has been your favourite memory from the first two years?
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Ys IX: Monstrum Nox’ Review, ‘Minecraft Dungeons’ DLC Coming Soon, Plus the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 13th, 2021. It’s a very quiet day today, friends. No new releases on the schedule. Very little news. A small list of new sales with only a few highlights in it. And somebody spend too much time playing Metroid: Zero Mission today, so he only has one review ready for you to read. I wonder who that was. Anyway, it’s more a shorter read today, but I hope you like what we’ve got regardless. Let’s get to it!
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Just Cause Mobile’ Delayed Until Next Year Due to COVID-19

This past December during The Game Awards 2020 Square Enix announced a new mobile entry in the popular Just Cause series titled, appropriately, Just Cause Mobile. While Square Enix Montreal has largely been the mobile division of Square Enix, creating such classics as Hitman/Lara Croft/Deus Ex Go and Hitman Sniper, and is currently developing Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and a new Space Invaders augmented reality game in collaboration with Taito, Just Cause Mobile is reportedly being developed by a brand new team inside of Square Enix. While no specific release date had been announced for Just Cause Mobile the target has always been to release the game on both iOS and Android in 2021. Unfortunately, like so many other developers over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big effect on the development schedule of Just Cause Mobile and this week the game has officially been pushed back to 2022.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Steam Link adds support for Xbox Series X Controller in its new iOS update

Steam Link for iOS and Android has got a ton of updates since it launched on the mobile devices. And its new iOS update, Steam Link has added a new feature that supports the Xbox Series X|S controller. Moreover, this update also includes an all-new FPS-style control option solely for mouse gameplay. The Steam Link app lets you enjoy the PC games on your Android or iOS device by simply pairing it with a Bluetooth controller or Steam Controller and connecting it to a computer that’s running Steam on the same local network, and start playing your existing Steam games.
TennisTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ Announced, Plus ‘Induction’ and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 14th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple of cool news items to check out. The next Smash event features a surprising theme, and a nifty Smash-like was announced. Smashy news, I guess. There are a handful of new releases to check out, with one really cool new puzzler and a decent twin-stick shooter in the line-up. Finally, we’ve got the usual lists of new and expiring sales for you to consider. A lot more of the latter than the former, but that’s how things go sometimes. Let’s have a look and see what’s in the box!
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Bravely Default Brilliant Lights’ Announced for iOS and Android in Japan as the 10th Anniversary ‘Bravely Default’ Celebration Project

Square Enix just announced Bravely Default Brilliant Lights for iOS and Android in Japan as the 10th anniversary celebration project. The original Bravely Default released on Nintendo 3DS and we’ve seen a sequel and mobile projects release ever since. Bravely Default Brilliant Lights looks to have a lot of staples from the series and it carries over the Bravely Default II aesthetic (which I’m not a fan of) as showcased in the announcement trailer has some iPhone gameplay. Bravely Default Brilliant Lights is a JRPG with exploration, combat, and more and it will feature original characters and those from across the Bravely Default games. Watch the Bravely Default Brilliant Lights trailer below:
Video GamesTouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Rabisco’

It may not look like much, but Rabisco is a game that just pushes all the right buttons for me. Originally released on Steam in 2019, Rabisco is the product of two-person Brazilian developer Viridino Studios, formerly known as Greed Dinosaur Games. They had previously established themselves with the rather hardcore action platformers Pinkman and Duck Souls, the latter of which was also released on mobile.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tetris Effect: Connected Makes Its Way To Steam Next Month

Over the last few years, Tetris has proved that an old dog can learn new tricks with a slew of high-quality reimaginings of the classic block-falling game, from the battle royale-esque Tetris 99 to the crossover of the century in Puyo Puyo Tetris. Now, the neon visual delight that is Tetris Effect: Connected will be available to a much wider audience, as it’s finally set to be ported to PC.
TechnologyTouchArcade

‘Slay the Spire’ on iOS to Receive Version 2.2 Update, Cloud Saving, Larger Text, and Much More

Good golly, it’s hard to believe that after years and years of people hoping and praying that MegaCrit’s phenomenal deck-building roguelike Slay the Spire would come to mobile that now here we are and it’s already been more than a year since the iOS version released. It’s also been more than a year since the iOS version has received any sort of update, which is kind of a shame as while the core game remains as fantastic as ever the iOS port really could use some additional tweaks and fixes, many of which we laid out in our review from last year. Don’t get me wrong: STILL a great game, and many of those issues you can look past to enjoy that great game beneath, but still kind of disappointing considering how long people had been wanting an official Slay the Spire mobile port.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘NieR Reincarnation’ Will Have a ‘NieR Automata’ Crossover Event When It Launches Later This Month Globally

The NieR Reincarnation crossover event with NieR Automata includes crossover characters like 2B, A2, and 9S as shown in the video above. NieR Reincarnation launches on July 28th outside Japan on iOS and Android. WHile it was previously only confirmed for North America, Europe, and Korea for now, it has gone up for pre-order in more regions like India so check out the iOS link to see if it is launching in your region. You can pre-order NieR Reincarnation on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here. NieR Reincarnation is free to play with in app purchases and pre-registration reward tiers include the in-game currency Gems. Have you tried NieR Reincarnation through its Japanese release or were you waiting for the global release?

Comments / 0

Community Policy