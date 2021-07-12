Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MA

Zoning board bars one Airbnb, while others remain

By Madeline Hughes mhughes@andovertownsman.com
Andover Townsman
 17 days ago

Andover Airbnb operators should be hoping the neighbors don’t complain, according to town officials. A series of decisions by the town’s building inspector and Zoning Board of Appeals shut down one specific Airbnb in town. Town officials have said they will take any action on other short-term rentals in town in the absence of complaints or any broader rules and regulations set at either the town level or state-wide.

www.andovertownsman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lynnfield, MA
City
Andover, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Zoning Laws#Bed And Breakfast#Building Inspector#Girrells#Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy