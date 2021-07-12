Zoning board bars one Airbnb, while others remain
Andover Airbnb operators should be hoping the neighbors don’t complain, according to town officials. A series of decisions by the town’s building inspector and Zoning Board of Appeals shut down one specific Airbnb in town. Town officials have said they will take any action on other short-term rentals in town in the absence of complaints or any broader rules and regulations set at either the town level or state-wide.www.andovertownsman.com
