Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB: East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2021 Draft

By Christian Eby
Cumberland County Sentinel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales heard his name called shortly into the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. With the No. 83 overall pick, the Seattle Mariners snagged the former Panther ace, making him the second East Pennsboro product ever to be selected in the MLB Draft. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Matt Farner No. 37 overall in 1993. The approximated signing bonus slot for the 83rd pick is valued at $733,100.

cumberlink.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Tim Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#East Pennsboro#The Seattle Mariners#The Mlb Draft#The Toronto Blue Jays#Vanderbilt University#Commodores#Red Land#Mid Penn Conference#Cumberlink Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners score massive bullpen upgrade while giving up future bat

There was a large group of fans online (well, at least the loud ones) that were incredibly angry when Dipoto traded Kendall Graveman to the Astros. Lots of fans who were refusing to look at the big picture, worried that he was “giving up on 2021”. Well, with the Mariners latest trade for Diego Castillo, the bullpen is back in a fantastic place.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners steal Tyler Anderson from Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies thought they had a deal in place to land Tyler Anderson. The Pittsburgh Pirates starter had been scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday, and the deal was expected to happen. However, at the last minute, the trade was postponed due to issues with the medicals of one of the prospects heading to Pittsburgh. Then, rumors began circulating that the Mets had stepped in to snipe Anderson at the last moment.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners return Rule 5 Draft selection to Tigers

DETROIT — Right-handed reliever Will Vest is back in the Detroit Tigers organization. The Seattle Mariners, who selected Vest last December in the Rule 5 Draft, returned him to Detroit on Saturday. Under the rules of the Rule 5 Draft, players must be kept on the active roster the entire...
MLBAlliance Review

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners MLB picks and betting predictions

The Oakland Athletics (56-42) continue their four-game series with the Seattle Mariners (51-46) Friday at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Athletics vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Athletics lead 4-3. RHP Frankie Montas takes...
MLBPosted by
The 562

Darren McCaughan Making MLB Debut With Seattle Mariners

Less than a week after Jarren Duran made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox, one of Duran’s college teammates from Long Beach State got his call to the big leagues. Right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan joined the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday and is scheduled to make his big league debut during their game in Colorado.
MLBESPN

Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago suspended 80 games

NEW YORK -- Turns out Hector Santiago was using more than sticky stuff. The Seattle Mariners pitcher was suspended for 80 games Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport's crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Trade Pitcher Tyler Anderson To Seattle Mariners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced they have traded pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners. According to the club, they acquired catcher Carter Bins and right-handed pitcher Joaquin Tejada from Seattle. Bins, a 22-year-old, has a batting average of .247 with eight home runs in 50 games in the...
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/28/21: Harry Ford, Catie Griggs, and Stephen Strasburg

Good morning everybody! The trade madness continues as we get this Wednesday going. Harry Ford was in the house for last night’s game. Here's Mariners prospect Julio Rodríguez recording the first hit of the Olympic games in 13 years. pic.twitter.com/JEIshkRRqQ. — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 28, 2021. The Mariners named...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners get their closer with Diego Castillo

After trading Kendall Graveman in a deal that infuriated the Seattle Mariners‘ locker room, general manager Jerry Dipoto swore that trade was not what it looked like. There were other moving parts he said, where he was determined to improve the roster despite a trade that looked as though he was waving the white flag. He made a move to improve the back of the rotation by adding Tyler Anderson, but there were other deals still to happen.
MLBESPN

Chicago White Sox acquire 2B Cesar Hernandez from Cleveland Indians

The Chicago White Sox have acquired second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians for Double-A left-hander Konnor Pilkington, the team announced. The White Sox have been in the market for a second baseman, and they get one in Hernandez, 31, who is hitting .231/.307/.431 with 18 homers in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8½ games.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Craig Kimbrel to White Sox in blockbuster deal

The fire sale for the Chicago Cubs continues on as they have now traded star closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. After trading fan favorite Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees on Thursday, the Cubs kept wheeling and dealing Friday as they sent the best closer on the market away to the White Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays pay huge price to acquire Jose Berrios from Minnesota Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays made major headlines earlier today, acquiring starting pitcher Jose Berrios in exchange for top prospects SS/OF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson. Berrios has been on the Blue Jays radar for quite some time, with the organization linked to the Twins starting pitcher for most of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies trade news: Unexpected deal with the Pirates

The Phillies are acquiring LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline. In a stunning development, the Philadelphia Phillies have done something ahead of Friday’s 4 PM EST trade deadline. According to FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray, the Phillies are acquiring a pitcher from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jose Berrios speaks on future with Twins with MLB Trade Deadline looming

With the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, the Minnesota Twins are clear sellers after sinking to 39-53 and being swept by the Detroit Tigers out of the all-star break. It’s not the season the Twins had expected after winning back-t0-back AL Central crowns. Now, instead of competing for a pennant, they’ll look to navigate the trade market from the opposite side of the spectrum.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Astros-Marlins deal could send Starling Marte to Houston

Could the Marlins find a trade partner for Starling Marte in the Houston Astros? In need of outfield help and hoping to make a splash, Houston might come calling. The Astros have maintained a 3.5-game lead on the Oakland Athletics after the All-Star Break, but should they wish to make sure that challenge remains insignificant, a deal for another outfielder could be the way to go.
MLBYardbarker

Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for prospect Jesus Luzardo

The inclusion of the 23-year-old Luzardo has to be seen as eye-opening, especially considering Marte will be a mere rental for the small-market A’s. Considered one of the top pitching prospects in the game a couple years ago, Luzardo has struggled at the big-league level. He’s pitched to a 2-4 record with a 6.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 13 games (six starts) this season. With that said, the tools are more than there for the Peru native to be a top-end rotation option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy