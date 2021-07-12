MLB: East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2021 Draft
East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales heard his name called shortly into the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday. With the No. 83 overall pick, the Seattle Mariners snagged the former Panther ace, making him the second East Pennsboro product ever to be selected in the MLB Draft. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Matt Farner No. 37 overall in 1993. The approximated signing bonus slot for the 83rd pick is valued at $733,100.cumberlink.com
Comments / 0