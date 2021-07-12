Cancel
White Sox 2021 MLB Draft Day 2 recap: Eight pitchers in eight rounds

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving drafted a couple of prep position players in Colson Montgomery in the first round on Monday, followed by Wes Kath in the second round this afternoon, the White Sox turned their attention to pitching for the rest of the 2021 MLB Draft‘s second day. Most of the picks are senior signings whose slot values will be devoted to signing players away from college commitments, but there are at least a couple of notable arms in the bunch.

