Wakefield incident

At about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Heritage Lane in Roanoke Rapids to a report of a person who had been shot. After arriving on scene, deputies learned the male victim had been transported to Vidant North Hospital by a private vehicle, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Scott Hall. Deputies responded to Vidant North and learned the victim had been shot in the legs and torso area and was being transferred to a trauma unit for further medical treatment. Detective Brian Biggerstaff, through investigation, was able to identify the alleged shooter and obtain warrants for arrest on Katoe Wardell Harris Jr., 23 of Roanoke Rapids, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.
