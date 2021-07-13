Wakefield incident

What do we think on this incident, reported a bit differently in these two locations:. Whilst very sad and no-one should lose their life in the workplace (or anywhere else) I can't help thinking that an engineer of 30 years' experience should have been familiar with safe isolation procedures, and perhaps these were not followed. There are of course many unreported possibilities such as multiple supply sources not identified but if you follow the mantra of poking a verified test device probe in before anything else (like your fingers or a screwdriver….), then your chances of falling victim are much reduced.