EastEnders newcomer Ross Boatman reveals Bobby Beale's huge shock over Harvey

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has opened up about his reaction to his character Kush Kazemi's exit plot on the BBC One soap. Kush made a heartbreaking exit from the soap in April, when the much-loved character met a violent end in front of a tube train after being pushed by jealous killer Gray Atkins, just as Kush was about to set off for a new life with fiancée Whitney Dean and his son Arthur Fowler.