EastEnders newcomer Ross Boatman reveals Bobby Beale's huge shock over Harvey
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Ross Boatman has revealed that his character Harvey Monroe's arrival will come as a big shock for Bobby Beale. Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) is currently dating Harvey's daughter, Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith). Bobby recently made the huge confession to his new girlfriend that he killed his sister Lucy when he was younger and has spent time in prison for her murder.www.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0