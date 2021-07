Zora Bishop will join 'Coronation Street' as the ex-wife of Imran Habeeb. Zora Bishop is set to join 'Coronation Street'. The 'Unforgotten' star - who is known for playing Emily Warlow in the crime drama - has agreed to join the long-running soap as Sabeen, the ex-wife of Imran Habeeb, as they join forces in the fight to protect their foster daughter Kelly Neelan when she stands trial for the murder of Seb Franklin alongside Corey Brent.