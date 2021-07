No hometown spoilers are ahead; just some sleuthing. After back-to-back weeks of painful, tearful goodbyes, The Bachelorette could use a lighthearted, romantic episode, but no. According to a new promo for next week’s hometown dates, there’s even more heartbreak ahead. And this time, Bachelorette Katie Thurston might be on the receiving end of a difficult breakup. “All I’m looking for is to be in love and find my person,” a visibly crying Katie says in a confessional interview. “And it’s very possible that my person just left.”