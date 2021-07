EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will face further heartbreak next week as her boyfriend Isaac Baptiste continues to struggle with his mental health. Isaac (Stevie Basaula) made the decision earlier this year to stop taking his schizophrenia medication. He has since become fixated on the circumstances of how his late brother Paul Trueman died, an obsession which has led him to break into Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton)'s house.