Elon Musk tells lawyer ‘you’re a bad human being’ before saying Tesla gets ‘free advertising’ from him being ‘funny’

ELON Musk told a lawyer he was a “bad human being” before saying Tesla got “free advertising” from him being “funny”.

The Tesla founder took to a witness stand on Monday, to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a company called SolarCity, against a lawsuit by shareholders seeking to recoup the $2.6bn the company paid for the ailing solar panel maker.

There were accusations that Musk was to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest, and never delivered the profits he’d promised.

As part of his defense, Musk told the lawyer for shareholders - who was pressing Musk to acknowledge his mistakes in helping engineer the acquisition of SolarCity, a “bad human being”.

“I think you are a bad human being,” Musk told Randall Baron - the company’s largest stakeholder and its chairman.

“I have great respect for the court,” Musk later added, “but not for you, sir.”

The long-running shareholder lawsuit claims that Musk, who was SolarCity’s largest stakeholder and its chairman, and other Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to Musk’s wishes and agreeing to buy the company.

SolarCity had been founded by Musk and two of his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive - something plaintiffs call a clear conflict of interest.

In the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday, Baron sought to establish that Musk has sought to run Tesla without interference and therefore bears responsibility for any failures.

As part of the shareholders’ case, the lawyer showed a video clip in which Musk said he liked running his own companies because he doesn’t want anyone to make him do what he doesn’t want to do.

As an example of what he characterized as Musk’s imperious management style, Baron mentioned that the CEO once declared himself “Technoking of Tesla”.

He gave his chief financial officer the title “master of coin’’, Baron said - a reference to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” — in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tensions between Musk and the plaintiff’s lawyer dates back to at least 2019, when Musk insulted Baron in a deposition and questioned his professionalism.

“If we’re entertaining, people will write stories about us."

Musk said his off-beat titles and other quips simply reflect his sense of humor, and claimed the resulting media attention often played to Tesla’s benefit,

“If we’re entertaining, people will write stories about us,” he said.

He went on to explain that the tactic helped save Tesla money in advertising.

Regarding Tesla’s all-stock acquisition of SolarCity, Musk asserted that he had nothing to gain financially from it because he owned shares of both companies.

Musk also argued that SolarCity’s failure to meet aggressive sales forecasts and its loss of market share were only temporary setbacks. He said they reflected his decision to divert Tesla resources toward salvaging production of the Tesla Model 3 electric car — and then running “headlong into a pandemic.”

Baron repeatedly pressed Musk about evidence that SolarCity had been in trouble.

The company was short of cash, unable to obtain financing and in danger of violating the terms of an existing loan agreement before the Tesla buyout, he said.

However, Musk conceded nothing, arguing that SolarCity could have raised money, if it wanted to by issuing shares of stock.

He also noted that fast-growing young companies, including Amazon and Tesla itself, often bleed cash in their early years before achieving success later.

“I had faith,” Musk said, “in the future of SolarCity.”

The trial, which began on Monday, marks the culmination of seven shareholder lawsuits, consolidated into one, that alleged Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to Musk’s wishes by agreeing to buy SolarCity.

A judge approved a $60 million settlement last August, which resolved claims made against all the directors on Tesla’s board except Musk without any admission of fault.

This left Musk as the sole remaining defendant, as he refused to settle.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, labelled the acquisition a “clear black eye” for Musk and Tesla, in large part because SolarCity has failed to turn a profit.

“It basically was putting good money after bad,” Ives said. “For all the successes and all of the unimaginable heights Musk has achieved, this is one of the lowlights.”

