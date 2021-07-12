MOUNT VERNON – Carolyn W. Dunham, 83, of Dayton formerly of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the Mound View Cemetery, 307 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, with Mr. Roger Marra officiating. Following the service, there will be social gathering from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon. Carolyn will be laid to rest beside her husband, Robert, in Mound View Cemetery.