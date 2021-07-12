Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, OH

Carolyn W. Dunham

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 18 days ago

MOUNT VERNON – Carolyn W. Dunham, 83, of Dayton formerly of Mount Vernon passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the Mound View Cemetery, 307 Wooster Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, with Mr. Roger Marra officiating. Following the service, there will be social gathering from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon. Carolyn will be laid to rest beside her husband, Robert, in Mound View Cemetery.

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Mount Vernon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy