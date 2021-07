(Saint Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota House Ethics Committee is scheduled to continue a hearing this afternoon (Friday) with embattled state Representative John Thompson. The Saint Paul Democrat is accused of calling Republican Eric Lucero of Dayton a "racist" during a House floor debate last month. Representative Lucero said, "such direct attempts by one member to intimidate another on the Minnesota House floor and level baseless attacks cannot be tolerated." Thompson has been asked to resign by the governor and DFL leaders due to past domestic abuse allegations. There are also questions about his residency after he showed a Wisconsin driver's license during a recent traffic stop. Thompson has refused to step down.