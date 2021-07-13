Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

NY Legislator Doesn’t Want Chick-Fil-A at Thruway Rest Stops

By Taylor
Posted by 
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York State Thruway is set to go under major changes, but not everyone is on board. Earlier this month we reported that major renovations are set to come to multiple rest stops on the New York State Thruway. These renovations are part of a $450 million project across 27 different rest stops. Construction is set to begin this month. Part of the renovations is the inclusion of new restaurants. One of the restaurants that are included in the proposed plans is Chick-Fil-A.

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#Chick Fil A#Lgbtq#The Thruway Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Albany Bicyclist Fatally Hit By Car in Kingston

Police are trying to determine how a man from Albany was fatally hit by a car as he rode his bike in Ulster County. On Tuesday around 8:11 p.m., members from the Kingston Police Department responded to a call for help following a car accident and a bicyclist in the area of Schwenk Drive and Washington Avenue in the City of Kingston.
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Spot Is the Top Stop on a National Road Trip List

We are always hearing how we live in such an amazing place. The Hudson Valley regularly makes lists of places to go. You could say that the Hudson Valley is always on-trend. We have wineries that people travel to from all over the world. We have hiking spots that are on people's bucket lists. Art enthusiasts seek out the Hudson Valley location of iconic paintings by artists like Thomas Cole and Frederic Church.
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What a Bunch of Bull! Bull On the Loose on New York Highway

A bull is on the loose, and it's already caused quite a ruckus on some of the roads and neighborhoods in the area. In fact, the New York Post says the 1,500-pound bull forced officials to shut down a part of Sunrise Highway Tuesday morning. And as of this writing, the animal still hasn't been found. Anyone spot a bull roaming their neighborhood? Patch.com reports that the Suffolk County Society of Prevention to Cruelty of Animals believes the animal to be a steer and not a bull as first thought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy