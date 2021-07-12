A toast to BBQ: Try these wine, beer and cocktail ideas with your next barbecue feast
Jul. 12—As the renaissance of American barbecue continues, it's bound to connect and converge with other foodie trends, like the growth in craft beer and cocktails and the wine-drinking boom. In some cases, sommeliers, brewers and distillers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia are hosting pairing dinners featuring pulled pork, ribs and brisket. In others, they are creating their own concoctions inspired by these flavors. Here's a look at what we found.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0