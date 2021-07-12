Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A toast to BBQ: Try these wine, beer and cocktail ideas with your next barbecue feast

northwestgeorgianews.com
 18 days ago

Jul. 12—As the renaissance of American barbecue continues, it's bound to connect and converge with other foodie trends, like the growth in craft beer and cocktails and the wine-drinking boom. In some cases, sommeliers, brewers and distillers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia are hosting pairing dinners featuring pulled pork, ribs and brisket. In others, they are creating their own concoctions inspired by these flavors. Here's a look at what we found.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Pairings#White Wine#Food Drink#American#Home Team Bbq#Palmetto Brewing Co#Georgia Beer Co#Smoked Imperial Stout#Red Bordner#Beer Beer#Fullsteam Brewery#Pinotage#Italian#Sangiovese#Pineapple Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
feastmagazine.com

Bud’s BBQ will bring Texas-style barbecue to downtown Columbia, Missouri, in August

This summer, Ninth Street in Columbia, Missouri, will receive some south Texas flair. Bud’s BBQ is set to open in the former storefronts of Ingredient True Eatery and Pickleman’s in August, becoming the first restaurant to bring Texas-style craft barbecue to the area. Bud’s won’t just tackle traditional slow-smoked meats,...
Posted by
B98.5

Grab Your Girls and Try The New Betty White Beer at Augusta, Maine Brewery

It's no question that Betty White is one of the most beloved celebrities alive. She is most known for her 7 seasons run on the sitcom The Golden Girls, a hilarious show about 4 older women navigating life together. Betty played the role of Rose Nylund, a simple, optimistic, naive, woman with a heart of gold.
urbandaddy.com

These BBQ Rubs Are Made With Beer

After all these years, beer and grilling are still one of the world's great duos. Usually that means drinking beer while you grill. Or serving your guests barbecued meats with a nearby cooler stocked full of ice-cold bottles. Such practices will never go out of style. But today, we're adding...
Orlando, FLPosted by
DIY Active

5 BBQ Joints You Have to Try in Orlando

How lucky are those who live in the south, where BBQ is practically invented? In Orlando, you're are lucky to have top-quality meat paired with mouthwatering sauces. There is no shortage of finger-licking barbecue joints in this city. In this guide to the best BBQ places in Orlando, we have covered the 5 best neighborhood BBQ joints.
kokefm.com

Austin’s Top Tier BBQ Joints: Texas Barbecue With A Twist

When tradition gets boring, Austin knows how to switch things up with specialized recipes that add a new twist to a classic meal. The Asian smokehouse, Loro, is known for its spin on traditional barbecue. Chef Tyson Cole, of Uchi Fame, and Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbecue, have done an outstanding job blending Texas barbecue with flavors from Asian cuisine. Try one of the popular menu items like the Post Oak Smoked Prime Rib with massaman curry, roasted peanuts, and coconut salad.
KLTV

‘No Slaw Extra Toast’ beer now available

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The phrase, “no slaw, extra toast,” is probably one every Raising Cane’s worker has heard countless times. Now, a Louisiana brewery has decided to package it in 16 oz. cans with the theme, “One Love, One Beer.”. Parish Brewing Co. out of Broussard, La. announced...
miabites.com

New Dining and Cocktail Hotspots to Try Now in Miami

The summer is heating up and so is the dining and drinking scene in Miami. From recent openings serving fresh menus to familiar staples mixing things up, this vibrant city has plenty of new offerings to try this season and beyond. ZZ’s Club. 151 NE 41st St. Suite 117.
Charleston City Paper

Bistro A Vin adds new wine manager, cocktail menu

North Central eatery The Park Cafe will temporarily close July 12 before reopening as Park & Grove Tues., July 27. Moving forward, the restaurant will focus primarily on dinner, and its menu will “move with the seasons, with dishes and cocktails that reflect the abundance from local fields, farms and waters,” a press release said. […]
Time Out Global

4 things to try barbecuing this weekend

Bored of mediocre sausages? Honey & Co’s Sarit Packer shares her tips for a more interesting barbecue. ‘Smoke cherries, peaches, plums and apricots. You don’t want them to go black, but you do want the skins to blister and explode. While they sizzle, make a floral syrup by combining sugar, water and rose petals or rosemary. Drizzle it over the fruit and finish off with a scoop of ice cream.’
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Updating BBQ Wines 2021

Through the years we have always included a summer column on wine recommendations for the barbecue. Well—here we go again with perhaps some new ideas on matching wines to the stuff we’re cooking up. Of course, let’s generalize on the subject on hand: We don’t have to twist many arms...
Columbus Dispatch

11th annual Columbus Beerfest will feature 200-plus craft beers and cocktails

Beer lovers take note: Want a chance to choose from among a couple hundred craft beers all in once place? If so, then you won't want to miss the Columbus Beerfest. At the 11th annual event, which is offering two sessions — afternoon and evening — on Saturday at Express Live in the Arena District, patrons will receive a souvenir beer glass and 25 coupons for samples of beer.
Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Summer Beer Cocktails That Don’t Suck

Tavour, an industry leader in beer e-commerce recently sent us some summer beer cocktail suggestions to help us weather the heat. And amazingly they didn’t suck. They’re all made with serious beers from Tavour’s more than 600 craft brewery partners, and we gotta admit that’s a smart place to start.
Boulder Clarion

Givin’ Up This Beer for Sweeter Wine

The following is an excerpt from the fifth chapter of Brewing a Boycott, which details Coors brewery workers’ 21-month strike against the company that ultimately ended in defeat for the union. A key organizing strategy during this strike was the consumer boycott. Union organizers (with Brewery Workers Local 366) sent strikers across the American West to drum up support for the boycott. Locally, a boycott support coalition also put out the word to progressive activists across the country. This section describes boycotters’ successes in late 1977 and early 1978:
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

25 Wine Cocktails To Bring Your Summer Gathering Up A Notch

What's the best way to beat the summer heat? Wine cocktails, of course! When it comes to summer sipping, there are lots of options out there that you may not have tried. There are drinks for everyone on this list, so get ready for some good drinking this summer! Check out these 25 wine cocktails and see if any of these will become your new go-to drink this season.
Time Out Global

£27.99 for bottomless cocktails, beer or cider at Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden

Plus you’ll get a food voucher for the incredible street food here, too. You like street food right? And we’re pretty sure you like booze. And we know you’ll like Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden because these guys know what’s what when it comes to high-quality street food vibes. The roster’s strong here, with the likes of French Tacos, Get the Greek and Wagyu Burger doing some particularly fine things. And you’ll get to choose your food and then wash it down with 60 minutes of cocktails, beer or cider. Sure sounds all right to us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy