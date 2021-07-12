Cancel
Public Health

Now that COVID health orders have been lifted, focus turns to brain

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO – Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...

