Newport, RI

Four Schooners selected to play in NECBL All-Star Game

Four players from the Mystic Schooners have been selected to play in the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game. The game will be played Sunday at Cardines Field in Newport, R.I.

Barry Walsh (Boston College) is one of the starting outfielders for the Southern Division team and Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) is the starting designated hitter. Brendan Cumming (Princeton) is a reserve outfielder and Danny Crossen (Northeastern) is the reserve third baseman.

UConn's Zach Bushling will play for the Northern Division. Bushling, who plays for the Keene Swamp Bats, is the reserve second baseman.

— Day staff reports

