Whatever Happened To Jo Frost From Supernanny?

In 2004, a British woman who goes by the name of Jo Frost graced our television screens for the first time as the Supernanny. Her reality show of the same name showcased stressed out parents at their wits' end, desperately trying to corral their severely bad tempered, ornery, and very poorly behaved children. Temper tantrums reigned supreme as Frost tried to teach parents better ways to cope with their controlling kids and discipline their children in order to get the results they were looking for (and so desperately needed).

