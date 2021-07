DETROIT, MI - A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to fund a memorial for Rex, the Michigan State Police canine who died after a car crash Sunday, July 25. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, “The Friends of K9 Rex” has surpassed its $6,000 fundraising goal by more than $800. The group wants to use the funds to create a mural honoring Rex at the Michigan State Police Metro South Post building in Taylor, as well as place memorial markers at the building and the scene of the crash. Leftover funds will be donated in Rex’s name to Metro Detroit animal shelters and rescues, according to the page.