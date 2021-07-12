COVID-19 information presentation changes

Roger Pioszak : Zoning for restaurants: Say ‘no’ to quick change. During the Boulder City Council meeting on July 20, Mayor Sam Weaver and City Council members stated their intention to change the zoning law for “P” zone (Public) land in the City of Boulder with no Master Plan review and no public input of any kind. This change would make restaurants an “allowable use” on land zoned “P” which includes all of our city parks and thousands of acres of land bordering our city to the west. Imagine full development with new buildings to be leased to “partners” in the restaurant and event business. Mayor Weaver said it would take “maybe it’s an hour, maybe it’s an hour and ten minutes” per zoning staff comments to make the zoning change, and he made no mention of public review. Mayor Weaver and City Council members mentioned “guardrails” such as “administrative review” and “permitting” apparently so they can determine what goes where. Again, there was no mention of Master Plan or public input. Mayor Weaver and several City Council members went on to justify this change by noting parks such as Chautauqua and Flatirons Golf Course have restaurants. Just because these places have restaurants does that mean we should make restaurants an “allowable use” in our other beautiful parks? That’s absurd. Tell Mayor Weaver and City Council they can’t do this. Let’s put a stop to this madness and protect our parks and open spaces by saying “NO” to zone “P” public land changes. This cavalier and reckless attitude to zoning laws is unacceptable. Email City Council at council@bouldercolorado.gov , Mayor Weaver at weavers@bouldercolorado.gov, or better yet attend the next City Council meeting to voice your opposition to this harmful zoning change.