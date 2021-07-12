Cancel
Victoria, TX

COVID-19 information presentation changes

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic continues to lessen its grip on the Crossroads, the Victoria Advocate has decided to make some changes in how we report on the local COVID-19 cases. Beginning Tuesday and moving forward, we will only publish the daily graphic on the case counts that you have become familiar with over the past 16 months. We have added a column to continue to show the vaccination rates for each county and a line at the bottom to continue to report the hospitalization rates.

