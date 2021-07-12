How much will Matt Corral miss Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah?

One of the knocks, if there are such things, on these plentiful preseason prognostications on Matt Corral's predicted success this season is that he won't be throwing to wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah when the Rebels open their season versus Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta. Fair enough. Moore and Yeboah are currently both on the roster of the New York Jets. The electrifying Moore was a special talent. Both combined for 1,717 yards last season on the receiving end of Corral's right arm. Together they averaged out to a whopping 15.2 yards per catch.