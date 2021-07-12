Cancel
Martin, TN

Search continues for Martin, Tennessee, shooting suspect

By Dalton Whitfield
wpsdlocal6.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN, TN — Police are still looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at the Slide and Ride bar in Martin, Tennessee, that sent one man to the hospital. The Martin Police Department says officers were out on patrol when they saw a disturbance at the front door of the bar. When they went to investigate, they heard gunshots inside. When the officers tried to enter the bar, they were met by multiple people carrying the victim out of the business. The man was taken first to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Memphis.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

