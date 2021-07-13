Cancel
The Lovely Eggs Join Forces With Iggy Pop for Experimental New Track “I, Moron”

By Alison Alber
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British punk duo The Lovely Eggs shared their new track “I, Moron,” and according to BrooklynVegan, the band was joined by no other than punk legend Iggy Pop. The psychedelic punk track features Pop in a quite substantial role; he starts the song with just one word, “Moron,” and that’s that from the punk icon.

