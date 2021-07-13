The Lovely Eggs Join Forces With Iggy Pop for Experimental New Track “I, Moron”

Vitalii Babii, aka Spartaque, has been championing his take on the techno sound for well over a decade now, making a concentrated effort to carve his own definitive path in the electronic music landscape. Hailing from Ukraine, the tenacious musician is wholly dedicated to his craft, with heavy touring and an ever-flourishing discography to match. With an early interest in house music at the age of 16, it was only a matter of time before he began to hone in on his passion. Reaching a pivotal point in 2007, he was chosen by Virus Music after winning a mixing contest to perform at the Ukrainian Global Gathering, the country's first music festival. This opened many a-door for the accomplished talent, and set a precedent for the upward trajectory of his career both in the studio and behind the decks. Proficiently polished through and through, Spartaque’s unparalleled knack for producing intensely raw and organic techno is few and far between in the modern dance music domain, as he now stands as one of the most influential figures on the circuit.