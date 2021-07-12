2021 Opponent Preview: Temple
One could argue no team was hit harder by the pandemic than the Temple Owls. Rod Carey's team didn't play their first game until October, had to deal with tough local restrictions, and saw numerous players miss parts of or the entire season. The Bearcats and Owls game was canceled in 2020 and the team that will visit Nippert Stadium this year will look vastly different from the one we last saw in 2019. Ryan Wallen of OwlsDaily247 was kind enough to join us to help break down the 2021 squad.247sports.com
Comments / 0