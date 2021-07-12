Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charles Robinson Dies, Night Court Star Was 75

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news has just come in as actor Charlie Robinson of Night Court fame has died. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac Robinson on the popular comedy series, Robinson is one of the most recognizable television actors of the 1980s. According to his rep, Robinson reportedly passed away on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma. He was 75 years old.

movieweb.com

Comments / 11

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
John Larroquette
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
John Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Court Star#Markie Post#Transformers#The Actors Studio#Home Improvement#The Bernie Mac Show#Denver Broncos#Sugar Hill#Image Theatre Award#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Night Court Taps Kapil Talwalkar for NBC's Rauch/Larroquette Pilot

Original series star John Larroquette, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch, and NBC's upcoming pilot for the sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court has found its court clerk. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Kapil Talwalkar has been tapped as Neil. As the court's clerk, it's his job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Talwalkarhas joins Larroquette, Rauch, Ana Villafañe (Younger), and Lacretta (Gotham) for the pilot. In the original series, the role of the court clerk was first played by Karen Austin during the first season. Charles Robinson's Macintosh "Mac" Robinson would join the courts for Seasons 2-9.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night

Since Paste has been Tim Robinson central lately, we figured we’d let y’all know about his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star of I Think You Should Leave obviously has a history with Meyers—they were on SNL together, and Robinson played a recurring character early in Meyers’ Late Night run—and that relationship gives this interview a really casual, intimate feel. It’s a couple of old friends talking about the amazing comedy one of them creates, with stories about the making of I Think You Should Leave’s amazing “Coffin Flop” sketch, about a Robinson-written SNL sketch that supposedly could have endangered the entire ecosystem of New York City, and more. If you’re a Robinson deep diver it’s worth a watch, in-between fifth or sixth run through I Think You Should Leave.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
CelebritiesVulture

Suzzanne Douglas, TV Matriarch and Veteran Actress, Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, an actress who enjoyed four decades of robust television work, has died at the age of 64 of unknown causes. Entertainment Weekly reports that remembrances of Douglas have been posted to Facebook by a cousin and a good friend, which served as confirmation of her passing. “I got to stand beside greatness,” wrote the friend. “I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.” A presence in the industry since the ’80s, Douglas is perhaps best known for her role in the ’90s WB sitcom The Parent ’Hood, in which she portrayed a working law-student matriarch for five seasons. She also had prominent roles in shows such as Against the Law, Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, and The Parkers; her final role came in 2019, when she starred in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park jogger-case miniseries, When They See Us. In a statement on Twitter, DuVernay remembered Douglas as a “quiet, elegant force” while filming. “A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer,” she added. “I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.” Douglas is survived by her husband and her daughter.
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]

Comments / 11

Community Policy