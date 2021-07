This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Major League Baseball held its annual Home Run Derby last night in Denver and while Pete Alonso took home the trophy, the real winner of the event was Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who didn’t even make it out of the first round but was the main reason why so many people tuned in.